Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick:
Sept. 15
• Ferris Lacey Bender and Justin McCamish Bender
Sept. 17
• Donavon James Muse and Courtney Nicole Muse
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
Sept. 10
• Milagro Raquel Bigelow and Shane Allen Bigelow
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
Sept. 20
• David Ryan Crawley and Nicole Tiffany Huskey
Sept. 21
• Melody Dawn Sneed and Joseph F. Sneed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.