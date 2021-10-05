Divorces

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert L. Headrick:

Sept. 15

• Ferris Lacey Bender and Justin McCamish Bender

Sept. 17

• Donavon James Muse and Courtney Nicole Muse

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:

Sept. 10

• Milagro Raquel Bigelow and Shane Allen Bigelow

Granted by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Michael A. Gallegos:

Sept. 20

• David Ryan Crawley and Nicole Tiffany Huskey

Sept. 21

• Melody Dawn Sneed and Joseph F. Sneed

