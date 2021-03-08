Domestic Assault
• A Maryville woman reported at 6:49 a.m. March 7 that a man broke into her home while she was sleeping and, during an altercation, struck and wounded her boyfriend above his left eye. The man who broke into the home shattered a window, according to the woman, and officers found glass on the floor. The window damage was reported at $200. The man who allegedly broke in left before officers arrived, but they took out affidavits for his arrest.
