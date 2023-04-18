Deputies responded at 5:32 p.m. April 17 to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 33-year-old Maryville man, who said that he had gotten into a verbal argument with his girlfriend, a 38-year-old Maryville woman, when she scratched at his face, neck and arms, and also punched him in the face while holding their daughter. Deputies said they saw scratched on his neck and arms, as well as a swollen red spot on his lower forehead. They spoke to the woman, who said she and her boyfriend had been arguing when he hit her three times in the lower lip. Deputies said her lower lip appeared to be swollen and cut on the left side. They arrested both and charged them with domestic assault. A Department of Children's Services worker arrived and took custody of their daughter, as they were unable to agree on who should watch her.
Maryville
A 50-year-old Maryville woman reported that her 25-year-old daughter’s boyfriend, 28, also of Maryville, threw a phone at her chest. The mother told police her daughter, a Maryville resident, “did not feel safe” with the boyfriend. Officers state in their report that the mother’s chest was visibly bruised.
Alcoa
A 59-year-old Alcoa woman reported at 12:20 p.m. April 17 that a 65-year-old Maryville man had pushed her into the couch and pressed car keys into her chest, leaving an abrasion. Officers observed marks on her chest and arrested the man, charging him with domestic assault.
