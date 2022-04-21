Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 59-year-old Maryville man was arrested at 6:20 p.m. April 20 and charged with domestic assault. The man's 62-year-old sister, also of Maryville, reported that he pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her when they interacted at their deceased mother's house. His wife and a witness reportedly fought to take his gun from him, and he left with his wife. After contacting the man, deputies found two guns in the man's vehicle.
• A 43-year-old Maryville man reported at 9:35 p.m. April 19 that his 29-year-old girlfriend had been assaulting him for about a day. He told police that she had thrown a microwave, guitar amplifier, microwave and vacuum at his bedroom door the day before he reported the assault. Deputies report that she had hit him with the amplifier the day before. The night of the assault, she allegedly hit him in the face and arm with the door. Deputies also state that she pushed him into a glass aquarium and hit him in the head with a speaker stand. The girlfriend allegedly refused to cooperate with deputies; in their report, deputies write that she cracked an inner panel of their patrol vehicle by kicking it.
