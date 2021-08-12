Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 66-year-old woman reported at 5:29 a.m. Aug. 12 that her 51-year-old son-in-law was extremely intoxicated, had left the family's residence with two of her firearms after arguing with his 41-year-old wife, then returned. Officers detained the man, who said he was "trying to get ready and go to bed" upon returning to the residence when officers arrived and that nothing physical occurred. His wife told officers she hid her husband's firearm before he took the others, that he grabbed her groin area as he was leaving the residence and that she was going to try to obtain an order of protection.
