Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 42-year-old Alcoa woman reported at 2:15 a.m. Aug. 25 that her 25-year-old boyfriend choked her and was walking in the area near her. She said that he pushed her down onto the bed, sat on top of her and began to choke her until she could not breathe. She said he also grabbed her by the hair to keep her from running away. The officer observed scratches on the woman's neck and a small patch of hair missing from the back of her head. The man was bleeding from a wound obtained in a recent vehicle accident. Both the man and the woman were transported to Blount Memorial Hospital, where the man was to be released into the custody of APD.
