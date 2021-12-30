Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 68-year-old Maryville man was arrested and charged with domestic violence with simple assault following an incident that he reported at 7:53 p.m. Dec. 26. According to the arrest report, the man was intoxicated and assaulted a 59-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man while attempting to keep them outside his and his 91-year-old mother's residence. The family had come to the residence to celebrate Christmas, and the offender allegedly didn't want them to come inside for fear that they would get his mother, who has cancer and a poor immune system, sick. Due to his intoxication, detailed reports from the two victims and statements that the man had assaulted family members before, deputies determined he was the primary aggressor and arrested him.
• A 23-year-old Louisville woman reported at 10:41 p.m. Dec. 24 that a 23-year-old man, also of Louisville, was intoxicated and trying to hurt her 50-year-old mother. According to the report, the man was threatening to kill everyone at the residence and himself. The woman said he had went to sleep following a heavy intake of alcohol, and when he woke up had become verbally and physically abusive. Deputies observed injuries consistent with reports, arrested the man and charged him with domestic violence with simple assault.
• A 55-year-old Friendsville woman reported at 5:33 Dec. 26 that she had been arguing with her 32-year-old daughter about her daughter's 32-year-old boyfriend, also of Friendsville, and his dog. Deputies arrived at their shared residence, and while they were there, they saw the boyfriend acting in an aggressive manor toward the mother. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence with simple assault, vandalism for breaking the mother's phone valued at $300 and public intoxication.
Maryville
• A 43-year-old Maryville woman reported at 2:34 p.m. Dec. 28 that her 43-year-old ex-boyfriend, of Madisonville, pulled her out of his vehicle by her neck and onto the ground near her residence. Her daughter witnessed it and reported the same record of events to officers. The man had left the residence before officers arrived and wasn't taken into custody at the time of report, but he was charged with domestic violence with simple assault.
