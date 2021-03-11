Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 48-year-old woman reported at 9:51 a.m. March 10 that, during an argument, a 48-year-old man pushed her onto a couch, hit her with a pillow and threw a small metal desk at her. The man said the woman tipped over the metal desk and pushed over a television and its stand; he admitted to swinging a pillow at her, but just to get her to stop destroying everything in the room, and said he could hear her throwing and possibly kicking furniture after he left the room, an incident report states.
(0) comments
