Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 62-year-old woman reported at 9:54 p.m. March 24 that a 41-year-old man head-butted her in the face during an argument. The man said the woman not only slapped him in the face several times as well as on the back of his head, but also grabbed him by his shirt and yanked him around. He said he didn't lay a hand on the woman, an incident report states. The woman seemed to be extremely intoxicated and had a large bruise and swelling under her left eye, the report states.
