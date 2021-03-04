Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 31-year-old man reported at 1:54 p.m. March 3 that his ex-girlfriend punched him in the face and arm multiple times, then punched herself, threw items around the man's residence and punched a hole in a bathroom wall.
Maryville
