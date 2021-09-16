Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 66-year old Alcoa woman reported at 6:31 p.m. Sept. 10 that her 82-year-old husband with dementia got violent after hallucinating. The man was transported to UT Medical Center for mental evaluation and relocation to assisted living.
• Officers responded to a call about an argument between a 39-year-old Alcoa man and his 32-year-old wife. The man told the officer that his wife started an argument and marked up his face, which the officer noted was visible, while he was holding their child. Officers placed a warrant on the wife, and the man said he has filed for divorce.
Blount County
• A 31-year-old Seymour woman reported at 8:28 p.m. Sept. 8 that her 33-year-old boyfriend from Walland got aggressive with her after she bought the wrong chicken strips. She said he grabbed her, pinned her to a vehicle outside and hit her on the right side of her face. She said she fled into the residence, but he forced himself inside and removed the surveillance camera out front. Once inside, she said he was causing a disturbance in the kitchen and she instructed her children to lock themselves in a room, and she barricaded the door. She said he hit her with a broom handle on the upper back, left the house and damaged his and her vehicle. The deputies found evidence at the house that supported the woman's claims and arrested the man and charged him with vandalism and domestic violence with aggravated assault.
