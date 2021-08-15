Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 19-year-old man reported at 11:41 a.m. Aug. 12 that his 41-year-old mother tried to enter his residence without permission. The man told police he "did briefly have a rifle that was unloaded" while his mother banged on the back door, but put it down, picked his mother up, removed her from the doorway and placed her in the grass, where she "flopped around," an incident report states. The mother had marks on her body consistent with the man's story; she was given a trespass warning for the property.
(0) comments
