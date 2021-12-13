Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 61-year-old woman and 60-year-old man were both arrested and charged with domestic assault following an incident on Dec. 7. An officer responded to a call of the woman needing a ride home from CVS, 111 South Hall Road. She said her boyfriend who lived with her was threatening her; they had gotten into an argument when they were drinking and he punched her. Officers observed a mark on her lip. The woman said she bit her 60-year-old boyfriend after he punched her. She said they then went to CVS to get money for the man that the woman owed him. Officers observed a man walking from the CVS as they were on the way there to respond to the initiating call. The man told the officer his girlfriend had bit him when he was asleep, so he threw an ashtray at her. Given the conflicting stories and lack of a third witness, they were both arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.