Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 27-year-old man reported at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 3 that his 27-year-old estranged wife slapped his face when he told her he is seeing someone else. The man was holding his juvenile child at the time, an incident report states. An officer saw slight redness on the left side of the man's face under his glasses.
