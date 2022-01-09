Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 20-year-old Maryville woman reported at 12:39 p.m. Jan. 6 that her 22-year-old boyfriend, of Friendsville, became angry and violent after learning she had invited another male to her residence. According to the woman, she and her boyfriend had an open relationship after she tried breaking up with him. Her boyfriend told officers he had become angry with the woman because he believed she had cheated on him with the other male. Officers deemed the 22-year-old man as the primary aggressor and arrested and charged him with domestic assault.
Blount County
• A 38-year-old Maryville man reported at 9:35 p.m. Jan. 2 that his 34-year-old wife, also of Maryville and residing with the man, assaulted him then left their residence. Deputies observed redness on the man's neck and a laceration across his cheek that matched his record of events. He said his wife had kicked him in the neck and pushed him down to the floor when he tried to leave. The woman was charged with domestic assault and arrested on a warrant on Jan. 5.
