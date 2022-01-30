Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A woman, 49, Maryville, reported at 10:35 p.m. Jan. 21 that a juvenile neighbor was at her door asking for help. The woman reported that the juvenile had said that her mother's boyfriend was physically assaulting her mother in her apartment. When officers arrived, they noted that the child's mother appeared distraught. She said that her boyfriend had pushed her into a cabinet. The man had reportedly fled before officers arrived. Officers reported observing bruising on the woman's head and blood on the woman's mouth. Officers also talked with the juvenile after obtaining consent from the child's mother. The child reported that the boyfriend had wrapped his hands around her neck and squeezed until she felt she would pass out. Officers located the boyfriend, arrested him, and charged him with aggravated domestic assault.
• A woman reported at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 23 that her boyfriend attempted to take the keys from the ignition of her car while she was driving. She reported that after she parked the vehicle, her boyfriend got out of the car and struck her in the face through her car window. Officers observed a visible bruise on the woman's face. The boyfriend was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
• A 58-year-old man reported at 1:39 p.m. Jan. 23 that his father hit him. Officers observed a slight red discoloration under the man's eye. The man also alleged that his father had headbutted him and began punching himself in the face, reportedly claiming that he wanted his son to go to jail with him. Officers did not make any arrests.
• A 47-year-old woman reported at 2:17 p.m. Jan. 27 that her girlfriend's ex-wife pushed and choked the 47-year-old woman's juvenile son before proceeding to choke the woman. Officers observed marks on the juvenile's neck. The ex-wife denied choking the boy, but reportedly admitted to choking the woman in self-defense. The ex-wife was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault.
