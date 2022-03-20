Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 60-year-old Maryville man reported at 9:42 a.m. March 14 that his 41-year-old roommate had become intoxicated and thrown a trash can lid at his face. Both the 60 year old and the 41 year old attempted to acquire orders of protection.
