Domestic Violence
Blount County
• Sheriff's deputies arrested a 53-year-old Seymour man at 6:54 p.m. April 27 and charged him with simple domestic assault. The man's wife, a 58-year-old Seymour resident, reported that her husband had threatened to "cripple" her if she took money from a Leader Credit Union account, allegedly telling her, "I will make sure that you do not survive the experience that you did last time. I will cripple you if you ever touch Leader again, and I don't care if I go to jail" and "I will put you down." She told police that she had undergone facial reconstructive surgery after he assaulted her several years ago and that she feared for her physical safety. In their report, deputies note that the woman gave them an audio recording of the threats, and they write in their report that the recording confirmed the threats against the woman.
• A 60-year-old Louisville woman was arrested at 5:38 p.m. April 27 and charged with simple domestic assault. Her 61-year-old husband, also of Louisville, told deputies that she held her fist at him in a way that made him think she was threatening to strike him. He also told deputies that she had grabbed him by the arms.
