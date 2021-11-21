Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 20-year-old Maryville woman reported at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 that she and her 39-year-old fiancé, also of Maryville, were in a verbal argument when he struck her in the face, which caused her to fall and scrape her knee. The man told officers that she had head-butted him three times, but they didn't see injuries on either person consistent with his statement. He was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
