Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 34-year-old man reported at 8:48 p.m. Oct. 21 that his 27-year-old wife had put her hands on him. Once at their residence, deputies conducted an investigation and reported that the man was primarily responsible for the incident. Deputies allegedly found the man hiding in his garage, and he told them he had been drinking and also smoked marijuana. The woman told deputies they had been arguing, he got on top of her and held her down and she bit him to defend herself. A witness statement matched her story. Deputies also reported the man made contradicting statements to 911, lied to them and was instigating the fight while they were there. They arrested the man and charged him with domestic violence with simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.