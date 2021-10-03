Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 40-year-old Alcoa woman reported at 10:19 p.m. Sept. 30 that her 35-year-old brother, who she lives with, assaulted her after becoming angry when he thought she yelled for his girlfriend to leave. She said he shoved her against the door, she shoved him back, and then he grabbed her by the throat and shoved her against a recliner. The officer observed no injuries on the woman, but a witness's statement matched what she said. The male was charged with domestic assault and taken to the Blount County jail.
Blount County
• A 45-year-old man reported at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 that a 50-year-old woman was assaulted by her 50-year-old girlfriend. All three people live together. The victim told the deputy that her girlfriend got mad when she wouldn't get off the bed and pulled the sheets from under her, causing her to fall in the floor. Then, she reported, her girlfriend got on top of her, struck her in the head multiple times and tried stuffing an article of clothing into her mouth while she was screaming for help. The offender told the officer a different story: The incident was due to the victim having a seizure, and she was trying to help her. However, the witness's story followed the victim's and the other woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence with simple assault.
• A 42-year-old Greenback woman's mother reported at 9:09 p.m. Sept. 30 that a 54-year-old Friendsville man had assaulted her daughter after becoming angry that he hadn't heard about her whereabouts all day. The woman said he showed up at her house, banged on her door, and they got into an argument. She had her friend pick her up to take her to her mom's house, and the man aggressively followed them, possibly trying to wreck them at one point. She said when they got to her mom's house he tried pulling her from her vehicle and they began arguing again. Her mother called deputies when she saw the argument and said the man quickly left. Witness accounts matched her story. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence with simple assault.
• A 55-year-old Maryville man reported at 9:10 Sept. 30 that he, his 24-year-old daughter and her 27-year-old husband, both of Maryville also, had gotten into an altercation after the woman and her husband had been arguing all day. They said that the husband was trying to leave their residence, and his wife blocked him from doing so and then hit him in the face. He then pushed past her, they said, and she was on the phone with her father. The husband went outside, and the father was there. They said the father punched the husband, and they wrested on the ground before deputies arrived. Deputies noted the husband had marks on his face consistent with the story. The wife and father were arrested and charged with domestic violence with simple assault.
