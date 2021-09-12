Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 33-year-old Louisville woman reported at 12:31 a.m. Sept. 5 that her 48-year-old husband, from Alcoa, became angry with her at their hotel room for her giving him a ride to Knoxville. She said that he threatened that they wouldn't leave the hotel room and that he later hit her in the face, causing her nose to bleed. The man was arrested and charged with domestic violence with simple assault.
