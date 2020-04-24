Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 21-year-old Maryville woman reported at 2:43 a.m. April 24 that her boyfriend, a 45-year-old Alcoa man, struck her in the face during an argument. Officers observed a laceration on the left side of the woman's upper lip. The man was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
• A 52-year-old Alcoa woman reported at 6:46 p.m. April 23 that her husband, a 54-year-old Alcoa man, repeatedly struck her in the face and head during an argument. The man admitted to hitting his wife and that he had made a mistake by doing so. Officers observed a red and purple bruise under the woman's left eye and a large laceration on the top of her head, but she refused medical treatment. The man was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
