Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 39-year-old Maryville man was arrested at 5:39 p.m. April 7 and charged with domestic assault. Officers responded to an initial report of a reckless driver when the person who reported that driver told police that he had separated the driver, a 37-year-old Maryville woman, from her passenger, her 39-year-old boyfriend, also of Maryville. He reportedly told police that he had seen the passenger hitting the woman and holding her down after pulling into a parking lot. The driver allegedly told police that her boyfriend hit her. Police say that the 39 year old did not answer a question about whether he had hit his girlfriend.
