Deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault at a Maryville home at 2:57 p.m. April 20. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 21-year-old Maryville woman who said that her sister, a 31-year-old Maryville woman, had struck her hands multiple times while trying to knock her phone out of her hands. Deputies viewed a video of the incident, which they said showed the 31-year-old striking at her sister multiple times. They spoke to the 31-year-old, who said that her sister had hit her first, but could not say where. She also said she hit her sister. Deputies arrested her and charged her with domestic assault.
Alcoa
Officers responded at 11:36 a.m. April 20 to a report of a domestic assault at a home in Alcoa. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 25-year-old Maryville man, who said his wife, a 24-year-old Maryville woman, had punched him in the left side of his face during an argument, breaking his glasses, before leaving. Officers deemed her the primary aggressor and obtained a warrant for her arrest on a charge of domestic assault.
A 32-year-old Maryville woman reported at 12:57 p.m. April 20 that her husband had kicked a table into her during an argument, knocking her over, and then slapped her in the face. Officers spoke to her husband, a 39-year-old Maryville man, who said their argument had only been verbal. Officers said the woman had a bruise on her right cheek and bruising on both her legs. They arrested the man and charged him with domestic assault.
