Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 45-year-old Maryville woman reported at 1:34 p.m. Feb. 2 that her husband, 48, also of Maryville, grabbed her hair and throat during an argument about moving out of their residence. She also reported that her husband threw her daughter to the ground when she attempted to intervene. Blount County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the woman and her daughter both showed injuries consistent with their accounts. The husband allegedly initially told deputies that the argument was not physical, then reportedly claimed that his step-daughter bumped into him and fell to the ground. Deputies arrested the husband and charged him with two counts of domestic assault.
• A 30-year-old Maryville man reported at 9:13 p.m. Feb. 6 that his aunt, 49, Maryville was hitting people while at his house. The incident report states that she pushed her mother and struck her sister–the 30 year old’s mother–in the face and chest more than once. Reportedly, the 30 year old attempted to intervene between his mother and aunt. His mother alleges that her sister then slapped him. His mother reported that he fell to the ground as a consequence and injured his leg. The 49 year old also allegedly pushed another resident on her way outdoors. She reportedly admitted to pushing her mother and striking her sister and nephew, who was taken to the hospital because of his leg. She was arrested and charged with four counts of domestic assault and two counts of domestic violence with simple assault.
