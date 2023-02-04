• Deputies reported at 10:03 p.m. Feb. 1 that they pulled over a 20-year-old Friendsville man for speeding, and that he told them he was speeding because his stepmother, a 40-year-old Friendsville woman, had left him a voicemail asking him repeatedly to come help her. Deputies listened to the voicemail and accompanied him to his stepmother's home, where they spoke to his father, a 42-year-old Friendsville man. The father allegedly told deputies nothing had happened between him and his wife, although she had fallen out of their truck and scraped her nose. Deputies spoke to the stepmother, who told them the two had argued and her husband had advanced toward her threateningly, making her fear for her safety. She said she jumped out of the truck to get away from him, causing her to fall and hit her nose and upper lip on the side of the truck. Deputies observed the woman's upper lip and nose were bleeding. They arrested the father and charged him with domestic assault.
• A 72-year-old Maryville woman reported at 12:10 a.m. Feb. 3 that her husband, a 73-year-old Maryville man had shoved her into the bathtub while arguing, causing her to fall. She said she was not injured. Deputies spoke to the husband, who told them the two had been arguing and he shoved his wife into the bathtub. He also said that she had first shoved him to the floor. Deputies said they did not see any injuries on the husband, so they arrested him and charged him with domestic assault.
• A 57-year-old Tallassee man reported at 7:16 p.m. Feb. 2 that his wife had grabbed his beard and hit him during an argument. Deputies said his right ear was red and he had a scratch above his ear. Deputies spoke to his wife, a 53-year-old Tallassee woman, who said she had hit her husband and grabbed his beard. Deputies arrested her and charged her with domestic assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.