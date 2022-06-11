• A 25-year-old Maryville woman reported at 11:12 p.m. June 5 that her 21-year-old-boyfriend, also of Maryville, pushed her, punched her and pulled her from her vehicle during an argument about paying for a pizza. Deputies note that though she had no visible injuries, one of her vehicle's windows was broken; she told police that her boyfriend had struck the window several times. Police obtained warrants for the boyfriend's arrest and arrested him June 6 on domestic assault and vandalism charges.
• A 26-year-old Maryville woman reported at 4:15 p.m. June 9 that her 20-year-old boyfriend, also of Maryville, hit her during an argument about a photo album. Deputies note in their report that they saw injuries consistent with the woman's account. The boyfriend reportedly denied striking her, but told police that he had "wrapped her up." Police arrested the boyfriend and charged him with domestic assault.
• Deputies reported at 6 a.m. June 8 that they arrested a 20-year-old Maryville woman and charged her with domestic assault. The police report states that deputies responded to a call about a domestic disturbance and encountered the 20-year-old, her 77-year-old grandmother and her 51-year-old father, both of Friendsville. The report states that the woman and her grandmother argued verbally, and that police observed the woman "rip" a door handle from her grandmother's hand and push her. The grandmother told police she was afraid of her granddaughter because, the report says, the 20-year-old had threatened her in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.