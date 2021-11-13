Domestic Violence
Blount County
• The grandmother of a 21-year-old Maryville woman reported at 5:06 p.m. Nov. 11 that her granddaughter assaulted her 31-year-old boyfriend, also of Maryville, while they all were at the grandmother's house. Witness reports and statements from the boyfriend and girlfriend stated that the woman had suddenly become upset and started punching the man in the chest. The man said he didn't defend himself and walked away to prevent it from escalating. He said he didn't know why his girlfriend started hitting him, and her grandmother contributed it to her mental health, saying she recently made suicidal statements. The woman was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
• A 34-year-old Walland woman reported at 9:17 p.m. Nov. 11 that her 34-year-old husband assaulted her in their house, where they live with two daughters, ages 4 and 12. The report states that they have a pending divorce and an agreement that the husband sleeps on the couch. The woman said her husband came home from drinking and fell asleep in the bedroom. When she woke him to move, she said they began to argue, which resulted in the husband choking her and threatening her life. Deputies reported marks on the woman's neck consistent with getting strangled. The man was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.