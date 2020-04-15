Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 73-year old Maryville man reported at 5:58 p.m. April 14 that a 27-year old Maryville man hit him in the head several times. The attack resulted in a large laceration on the older man's right ear. The two men had been arguing, and the older man said the younger man went after the older man's wife. The woman said the younger man had his fist in the air as he went after her when the older man stepped in. The younger man came back to the residence and told police he knew what he did and he was ready to go to jail. The younger man was arrested and a warrant was issued for domestic assault.
Maryville
• Maryville Police officers were dispatched at 8:07 p.m. April 11 to a disturbance at Mountain View Motel, 1901 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville. When officers arrived, they found a door ripped from its hinges and several empty beer and liquor bottles lying around the room. The victim, a 33-year-old man, told police he was drinking with his 35-year-old girlfriend when she became upset and began assaulting him. The victim had lacerations on his right forearm and on his back between his shoulder blades. The woman was arrested at 10:34 p.m. April 11 and charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault and vandalism.
