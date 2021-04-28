Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 56-year-old woman reported at 7:56 p.m. April 26 that a 40-year-old man with whom she had been staying grabbed her arm during an argument. The woman had a small scratch with a little blood on her arm, an incident report states. The woman told officers she bruises easily, the man didn't assault her and she didn't want to press charges; the man and his wife said he never put his hands on the woman and that an assault never occurred, the report states.
