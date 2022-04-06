Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 27-year-old Maryville man was arrested at 3:51 a.m. April 5 and charged with domestic assault. The man's 19-year-old girlfriend, also of Maryville, reported that he slapped her face earlier that night, ripping out her nose ring. Officers reported that her hands and face were covered in blood and that the 27 year old admitted to slapping her.
Maryville
• A 60-year-old Maryville woman was arrested for simple domestic assault at 7:57 p.m. April 2. The woman's 59-year-old boyfriend, also of Maryville, reported that she had thrown her cell phone at his head during an argument. Officers reported that the man's cheekbone had been cut. The woman told police that her boyfriend had cut his own face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.