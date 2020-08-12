Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 32-year-old Alcoa man reported at 8:03 a.m. Aug. 11 that his 17-year-old nephew got upset after being told he needed to do his chores. The juvenile broke a glass table by striking it with a kitchen pan and punched his uncle in the face. Officers observed that the 32-year-old’s lip was bloody. The juvenile was arrested and charged with simple assault.
