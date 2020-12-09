Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 19-year-old woman reported at 11:40 p.m. Dec. 8 that, during an argument, her 42-year-old uncle threw a bucket of nails at her, slammed her to the ground and tried to break into a house to which she fled, saying he would kill her and everyone inside. The attacks injured the woman's fingers, head and knee, an incident report states. Deputies petitioned for an arrest warrant on the man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.