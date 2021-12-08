Domestic Violence
Maryville
• An 80-year-old Maryville man reported at 8:38 p.m. Dec. 6 that his 55-year-old son became angry when he wouldn't drive him to the store. The 80-year-old said his son was intoxicated, broke windows in the residence, cursed at and hit him on the hand/wrist. The son and a witness's account matched the mans, so the 55-year-old son was arrested and charged domestic violence with simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.