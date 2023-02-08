Domestic Violence
Blount County
Deputies reported at 10:03 p.m. Feb. 1 that they pulled over a 20-year-old Friendsville man for speeding, and that he told them he was speeding because his stepmother, a 40-year-old Friendsville woman, had left him a voicemail asking him repeatedly to come help her. Deputies listened to the voicemail and accompanied him to his stepmother's home, where they spoke to his father, a 42-year-old Friendsville man. The father allegedly told deputies nothing had happened between him and his wife, although she had fallen out of their truck and scraped her nose. Deputies spoke to the stepmother, who told them the two had argued and her husband had advanced toward her threateningly, making her fear for her safety. She said she jumped out of the truck to get away from him, causing her to fall and hit her nose and upper lip on the side of the truck. Deputies observed the woman's upper lip and nose were bleeding. They arrested the father and charged him with domestic assault.
A 72-year-old Maryville woman reported at 12:10 a.m. Feb. 3 that her husband, a 73-year-old Maryville man, had shoved her into the bathtub while arguing, causing her to fall. She said she was not injured. Deputies spoke to the husband, who told them the two had been arguing and he shoved his wife into the bathtub. He also said that she had first shoved him to the floor. Deputies said they did not see any injuries on the husband, so they arrested him and charged him with domestic assault.
A 57-year-old Tallassee man reported at 7:16 p.m. Feb. 2 that his wife had grabbed his beard and hit him during an argument. Deputies said his right ear was red and he had a scratch above his ear. Deputies spoke to his wife, a 53-year-old Tallassee woman, who said she had hit her husband and grabbed his beard. Deputies arrested her and charged her with domestic assault.
Deputies responded at 2:19 p.m. Feb. 2 to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 36-year-old Maryville woman, who they said was bleeding from her bottom lip. She allegedly told deputies that her boyfriend had forced his way into her home during an argument, and that the two had struggled but no assault had taken place. She said her boyfriend then left the residence. Deputies spoke to a witness, who said he had seen the boyfriend banging on the woman's door before forcing it open. He said he saw the woman try to leave the residence, but that her boyfriend pulled her back inside before leaving about five minutes later. Deputies obtained a warrant for the boyfriend's arrest on a charge of domestic assault. He turned himself in at the Blount County Correctional Facility Feb. 5.
Deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault at 11:32 p.m. Feb. 4. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 26-year-old Maryville man, who told them he had been arguing with his wife and that she hit him in the face multiple times. Deputies said they did not observe any marks on his face, and also said he told them he had taken a THC gummy and consumed one alcoholic beverage and was having difficulty forming logical sentences. Deputies spoke to his wife, a 22-year-old Maryville woman, who said she had been on a video call when her husband jumped on top of her and shook her, making her fear for her safety. A witness also said she had seen the husband jump on his wife and try to take her phone away. Deputies arrested the man and charged him with domestic assault.
Deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault at 11:13 p.m. Feb. 4. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 51-year-old Maryville man, who they said had a bloody nose and blood on his hands. He allegedly told them that he had come home and his girlfriend, a 30-year-old Maryville woman, had started yelling and hitting him. Deputies spoke to the girlfriend, who told them that her boyfriend had come home and started to hit and choke her. She showed deputies a bruise on the left side of her neck, which deputies said appeared old. Deputies arrested the woman and charged her with domestic assault.
A 20-year-old Maryville woman reported at 5:01 p.m. Feb. 5 that she had pushed her mother, a 50-year-old Maryville woman, during an argument and that her father, a 52-year-old Maryville man, had retaliated and pushed her to the ground. Deputies said there was blood on her shirt sleeve, and that she told them she had consumed alcohol prior to the altercation. Deputies spoke to the mother, who said that she had asked her daughter about her drinking and that her daughter had become belligerent and punched her in the mouth. Deputies spoke to the father, who said that he had then grabbed his daughter and pulled her away from his wife, but that he had not thrown her to the ground. Deputies observed a small abrasion on the mother's upper lip. They arrested the daughter and charged her with domestic assault and underage possession/consumption of alcohol.
A 19-year-old Maryville woman reported at 9:32 p.m. Feb. 7 that she had been in an argument with her fiancé's grandmother, a 55-year-old Maryville woman, and that the woman had threatened and shoved her. Deputies said they viewed a video of the incident, and that it showed the grandmother shoving the woman. Deputies spoke to the grandmother, who said that they had argued but that was all. Deputies arrested the grandmother and charged her with domestic assault.
A 51-year-old Maryville woman reported at 10:48 p.m. Feb. 7 that her landlord, a 56-year-old Maryville man, had been intoxicated and irate, and that he had beaten and kicked at the door of her bedroom while trying to break in, making her fear for her safety. Deputies spoke to the man, who said he was irritated because the door was locked and so he had begun to kick and hit the door in an effort to try to get her to open it. Deputies said they smelled alcohol on him and his speech was slurred. They arrested the man and charged him with domestic violence with simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.