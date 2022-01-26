Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 29 year-old Maryville woman reported at 3:23 a.m. Jan. 15 that her 33-year-old boyfriend had headbutted her at their residence. Blount County Sherriff's deputies spoke with the boyfriend, who reported that the woman headbutted him and threw multiple objects at him. He alleged that she threw a wooden sign at him, reportedly with the intent to strike him. He showed deputies video of the alleged altercation. Deputies observed items reportedly thrown in the video scattered on the floor. The woman was arrested and charged with simple domestic assault.
• A 30-year-old Maryville woman reported at 1:58 p.m. Jan. 15 that her 28-year-old boyfriend, also of Maryville, threw her to the ground in the course of an argument taking place outdoors, attempted to strangle her and pulled her by her hair into her residence, where he continued assaulting her. Blount County Sherriff's deputies observed marks on multiple areas of the woman's body, including her knee and neck. The man denied throwing her to the ground and attempting to strangle her. He was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.
