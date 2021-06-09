Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 67-year-old Maryville woman reported at 5:53 p.m. June 7 that a female relative pushed her to the ground. An officer saw what appeared to be a fresh abrasion on her forearm. The 35-year-old Maryville woman told the officer that she pushed the first woman, and the younger woman was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
