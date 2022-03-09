Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 33-year-old-Louisville man reported at 10:44 a.m. March 4 that his 29-year-old-girlfriend, also of Louisville, shoved a handgun into his side more than once, telling him "I'll tell the cops it was self-defense", then got into her vehicle after arguing with him about whether she had stolen about $700 from his locked apartment. The man added that, as he called 911, he stood in front of her car, with which she "bumped" him twice. The second time, he reported, the collision forced him to the pavement. He allegedly showed officers a video of the incident with her vehicle. He declined medical attention and told officers that he did not want her arrested. Officers obtained a warrant for the woman on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
