Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 29-year-old woman reported at 11:40 p.m. March 23 that she and a 28-year-old man shoved each other after he took her vehicle and their shared debit card. The man corroborated her story; he had a small cut below his left eye caused by the altercation, an incident report states.
