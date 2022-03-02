Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 46-year-old Alcoa woman reported at 6:18 p.m. March 1 that her 22-year-old son, also of Alcoa, pushed her repeatedly and locked her into her bedroom during an argument about the way he had spoken to his grandmother. The woman reported that she then broke the external lock on her bedroom door, but that her son then hit her and shoved her. She left her residence and called 911. Officers noted in their report that when they arrived at the residence they saw the woman's son waving a stick and acting aggressively. She also told officers that her son's girlfriend had threatened her over text messages. Officers reported that the mother displayed injuries consistent with her account of the incident. The son allegedly admitted to locking his mother in her room. He was arrested and charged with simple domestic assault.
Maryville
• Officers responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on Park Drive in Maryville at 6:10 p.m. March 1. According to the incident report, a 36-year-old Seymour woman was at the residence of her ex-boyfriend, a 41-year-old Maryville resident, trying to fix his phone when he became angry that she had not yet fixed it. The report states that the woman tried to leave the man's residence when he "grabbed her and threw her to the ground." The woman reported that he proceeded to strike her on her mouth and arm. Officers reported observing that the woman had visible injuries to both her mouth and her arm. Officers attempted to contact the man, but were unsuccessful.
