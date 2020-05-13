Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 65-year-old Maryville woman reported at 2:24 p.m. May 12 that her sister, a 60-year-old Maryville woman, entered her house without her permission and assaulted her as she attempted to call 911. Officers did not see visible injuries, but did observe the 65-year-old walk with pain she said was caused during the altercation. The 60-year-old was charged with domestic assault, criminal trespass and interference with emergency calls.
• A 50-year-old Maryville man and a 57-year-old Maryville woman both reported at 1:30 a.m. May 13 that they were involved in a verbal disagreement about consuming alcoholic beverages before a physical altercation occurred. The 50-year-old man stated the 57-year-old woman scratched him on the face before he could leave the residence. He did have a small abrasion and a small amount of blood on his left cheek. The 57-year-old woman stated the 50-year-old man pushed her to the ground before he left the residence. She did have a small abrasion and a small amount of blood on her left forearm. No arrest was made because a primary aggressor could not be determined.
Blount County
• A 63-year-old Louisville woman reported at 6:26 p.m. May 9 that her daughter, a 23-year-old Louisville woman, had attempted to strangle her and hit her in the face during an argument. Officers observed red marks on the 63-year-old’s neck and under both of her eyes. The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.