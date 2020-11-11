Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 27-year-old Maryville man reported at 2:39 a.m. Nov. 8 that his girlfriend, a 29-year-old Maryville woman, had stabbed him in the head during an argument. The man stated that the two were arguing after returning home from a bar when the woman used a knife to cut the back of the man’s head. The man was treated by EMS at the scene, but was not transported to the hospital. The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.