Domestic Violence
Blount County
• At 10:38 p.m. Oct. 4, a 66-year-old Louisville man and his 40-year-old stepson, who live together, got into a verbal argument that resulted in the stepson pushing the stepfather onto the ground. The stepson was arrested and charged with domestic violence, simple assault.
Maryville
• A 32-year-old Knoxville man reported at 9:09 Oct. 5 that his 31-year-old wife, also of Knoxville and who he is divorcing, had been following him and approached him at a gas station. He said he left the gas station to avoid an argument and when he stopped at a red light, she jumped into his truck bed. Before he was able to stop and allow her to exit, she jumped out the bed of the truck. She was transported to UT Medical to treat injuries she sustained from jumping.
