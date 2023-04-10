Domestic Violence
Blount County
Deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. April 9 to a report of an open call to 911 with no one answering. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 46-year-old Maryville man, who said that he had been drinking with a 34-year-old Maryville woman, and that he had gotten angry at her when he could not find his phone and smashed his nose into hers. Deputies spoke to the woman, who said that the man had become belligerent and was yelling about not being able to find his phone. She said he got in her face and smashed his nose into hers, and said that she should call the police quickly before he snapped. Deputies said the woman had mouthed "help" to them when they first arrived. They arrested the man and charged him with domestic assault.
Deputies responded at 3:40 p.m. April 8 to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 36-year-old Friendsville man, who said his stepsister, a 33-year-old Friendsville woman, had hit him in the back of the head while he was walking away after an argument. Deputies spoke to the woman, who said that she had thrown a cat toy at her stepbrother, but denied it made contact with him. Deputies observed a red mark on the back of the man's head and arrested the woman, charging her with domestic assault.
Maryville
Officers responded at 2:21 a.m. April 9 to a report of two people fighting in public. Upon arrival, they spoke to a witness, who said that they saw a man slam a woman's head against a vehicle. Officers spoke to a 52-year-old Maryville man, who said that he had been drinking and argued with his girlfriend, a 48-year-old Maryville woman. Officers were unable to find his girlfriend, but because of the witness' statement they determined the man was the primary aggressor and arrested him, charging him with domestic assault.
Officers responded at 4:59 p.m. April 9 to a report of a domestic assault at a Food City in Maryville. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 40-year-old Maryville woman, who said that her husband, a 38-year-old Maryville man, had pushed her against the wall of the store. She also said that once they were home, he put her in a headlock, pushed her to the floor and began punching her. Officers said her left eye was bruised and blackened and she had a "defensive wound/cut" on the knuckle of her finger. Officers obtained a warrant for her husband's arrest on a charge of domestic assault and went to his home, taking him into custody without incident. He told them the two had been arguing when they both fell on the floor, and that there had never been any intentional physical contact between them. He was arrested.
