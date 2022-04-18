Domestic Violence
Maryville
• An Alcoa woman, 20, was arrested and charged with simple domestic assault at 11:16 p.m. April 16. A 22-year-old Alcoa woman told police that the 20-year-old had come toward her in a threatening manner and that she had hit the woman with a wine bottle in self-defense. She told police that she and the other woman then fought in the grass outside their residence. The 22-year-old woman was visibly injured, and police arrested the 20-year-old.
