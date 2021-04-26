Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 34-year-old Maryville woman reported on April 23 that a 33-year-old Maryville man had struck her on the chin with a closed fist during an argument. The man said he pushed her out of the doorway with an open hand in order to close the door, and he transported her to Blount Memorial Hospital. An officer observed a slight area of flushed skin on her chin but was unable to determine a primary aggressor and made no arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.