Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 42-year-old Maryville woman reported at 7:16 p.m. April 24 that she wanted to be separated from a 38-year-old Maryville man who she said hit her in the eye, causing a bruise and a small laceration. The man said she had received the injury because the car in which she had been traveling had stopped suddenly. The woman had been a subject of a missing person report out of the Blount County Sheriff's Office. She did not take legal action against the man.
