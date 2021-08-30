Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A Maryville woman reported at 1:39 a.m. Aug. 28 that her 24-year-old daughter was being assaulted by her son-in-law. The alleged victim told officers her husband had kicked her, shoved her and grabbed her arms, in addition to screaming at her and breaking things in their house. Officers observed fresh bruising on multiple spots on the woman’s arm. The husband was found asleep in a bedroom at their home, and the 26-year-old Maryville man was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
