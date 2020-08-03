Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 45-year-old Maryville man reported at 11:46 p.m. July 30 that his girlfriend, a 49-year-old Greenback woman, had chased his car with her own and hit his vehicle multiple times while driving. The man reported that the woman had met him outside of his place of work and the two had gotten into a verbal argument. The man then attempted to leave in his vehicle, which started the pursuit. There were no physical injuries to either person. However, there was minor damage to the rear of the man’s vehicle and to the front of the woman’s. The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.
